Oil Gas Pump Jacks JF TT 02

Oil pump jacks.

 Jerod Foster/For The Texas Tribune

AUSTIN — For most of his reelection campaign, Texas Railroad Commission Chairman Wayne Christian has faced accusations of corruption and ethics lapses — first from his Republican primary opponents and, now, from the Democrat trying to unseat him.

The criticism intensified after it was revealed he accepted a $100,000 campaign donation from a company based in his hometown of Center just three days after he voted to approve the company’s permit request in December 2020. Christian, who is running for a second six-year term, has repeatedly denied doing anything inappropriate and said that contributions do not impact his decisions as commissioner.

