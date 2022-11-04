Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 40F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..
AUSTIN — For most of his reelection campaign, Texas Railroad Commission Chairman Wayne Christian has faced accusations of corruption and ethics lapses — first from his Republican primary opponents and, now, from the Democrat trying to unseat him.
The criticism intensified after it was revealed he accepted a $100,000 campaign donation from a company based in his hometown of Center just three days after he voted to approve the company’s permit request in December 2020. Christian, who is running for a second six-year term, has repeatedly denied doing anything inappropriate and said that contributions do not impact his decisions as commissioner.
From Jan. 1, 2021 until Oct. 31, Christian has raised about $1.5 million. At least two-thirds of that money — a little over $1 million — has come from oil and gas interests, either companies or individuals with industry ties, according to a Dallas Morning News review of Christian’s campaign finance reports. The analysis does not include donors who may have ties to oil and gas that were not disclosed in the reports.
The Railroad Commission does not oversee trains or railroads. Rather, it is the chief regulator of the massive oil and gas industry in Texas.
For different reporting periods in 2022, the percentage of Christian’s contributions coming from the industry varied:
From May 15 to June 30, he received $215,000 in contributions. About $214,100, more than 99%, was from the oil and gas industry. From July 1 to Sept. 29, he received about $125,000. About $90,000, 70%, was for oil and gas interests. From Sept. 30 to Oct. 29, he received about $88,400. About $32,500, 36%, came from the sector.
In a statement, Christian said he has never allowed political contributions to influence his decisions in elected office.
“I am supported by the oil and gas industry because I have a proven record of fighting for pro-business policies that create jobs and help our economy,” he said. “My opponent is supported by radical climate-activists, like the Sierra Club, who would shut down oil and gas — increasing the gas and grocery costs for every Texan.”
Christian is in a battle against Democrat Luke Warford, 33, the youngest statewide candidate in the election. Warford has outraised Christian in the race since May — $736,000 to $621,500 — and is endorsed by Sarah Stogner, who lost to Christian in the May 24 GOP runoff, but he was trailing by 10 points in a late September poll by the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation.
About 1% of Warford’s contributions over the same time period is tied to oil and gas.
“While commissioners may feel that they are able to make objective decisions under this structure, the current campaign finance rules can give the appearance of slanting the scales in favor of campaign donors over ordinary voters,” said Commission Shift’s Executive Director Virginia Palacios.
Christian’s top three donors are Javaid S. Anwar, a GOP mega donor, NGL Water Solutions Permian LLC and Marshall McCrea, who’ve combined for $240,000. Since 2010, NGL Water Solutions Permian LLC has donated about $462,500 — all of it to railroad commissioners.
None of the top donors responded immediately to requests for comment.
Warford said part of the reason for running is because he felt like the commission was too closely involved with the oil and gas industry. He said the amount Christian has received from an industry he’s supposed to oversee is “outlandish.”
“Nobody would look at 70% of his contributions coming from the folks he’s supposed to hold accountable and think that was OK,” Warford said in a phone interview. “Wayne Christian is one of the most conflicted elected statewide officials in the state, and that results in him doing basically what his donors tell him to do and not his job.”
Warford said that if he were elected he would make decisions in the best interest of Texans and not companies or executives.
“I was raised to believe that public servants should serve the public and do what they were elected to do and fight for the people,” he said. “I think it’s up to the people of Texas to hold these officials accountable.”