They swarm backyards and hover near lit windows. With large bodies and long, spindly legs, they look like monstrous mosquitoes.
They are not.
Updated: March 23, 2023 @ 8:41 pm
Crane flies, commonly known as mosquito hawks or even skeeter eaters, have emerged in droves this spring. Despite their creepy, mosquito-like appearance, crane flies are completely benign.
Bryant McDowell, an extension program specialist for Texas A&M AgriLife, jokingly refers to them as the Texas groundhog, a sign that warmer weather is on the way.
“There’s no need to fear,” said McDowell, who specializes in urban pest management. “These insects are completely harmless and quite fragile.”
Contrary to popular belief, crane flies do not eat mosquitoes. In fact, they generally only live a week or two as adults, with most of their lifespan spent as larvae in moist soil, where they can survive up to three years.
The insects tend to thrive in warmer climates like Texas and Florida. This spring, a mild winter followed by a wet spring helped produce a bumper crop, but the recent cold snap could soon bring that to an end. The flies tend to return in the fall as temperatures drop.
Crane flies are clumsy fliers, McDowell said, possibly explaining why they emerge when there are few other natural predators around.
“I think of them as the robot vacuums of the insect world,” he said. “They fly around until they hit something and then go off in a different direction.”
While crane flies might not reduce the mosquito population, they do serve as a food source for frogs, swallows, armadillos and other insectivores.
The insects are drawn to light, which is why they often end up indoors. To keep them outdoors, McDowell suggested ensuring window screens are in good condition and eliminating gaps in doors and windows.
If they do dart inside, McDowell advised, simply scoop them up and place them back outdoors. Repeat as necessary.
