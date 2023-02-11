Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. High 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: February 11, 2023 @ 4:34 am
Good morning! Get your weekend started with the Denton Record-Chronicle, and read up on local news, the good and the not so good, and maybe get some lovely ideas for things to do.
>> The University of North Texas will not have a polling location on campus for early voting for the upcoming May 6 election, which could make getting to polls tough for students and residents in District 3. Now, City Council's District 3 representative, Jesse Davis, is being accused of making it tough on purpose.
>> Longtime local business owner and pharmacist, and Denton's mayor from 1972-75, Bill Neu passed away this week. He leaves behind fond memories and a lot of love for and from his community.
>> It's gameday for UNT! The men's basketball team is taking on Charlotte today at the Super Pit. Get the rundown on what to know before the game, and then grab tickets and head over there (or watch on ESPN+).
BROOKE COLOMBO
