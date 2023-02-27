Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 74F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..
A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: February 27, 2023 @ 4:54 am
Good morning, Denton! We're starting a new week, and think it's going to be a good one. Keep up with the latest in local news and sports at DentonRC.com.
>> This deep dive into how activists in Texas turned drag events into fodder for outrage — one of the loudest voices leading protests is a recent UNT graduate.
>> If the North Texas men's basketball team can make it to the NCAA tournament — its chance to repeat as Conference USA regular season champions end this week, but might still have a chance in March Madness.
>> The newest ice cream flavor at Beth Marie's Old Fashioned Ice Cream that's all about Denton — North of Ordinary, and it's been selling out since hitting stores last week.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
