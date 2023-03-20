Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy and windy this afternoon. High 56F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 20, 2023 @ 4:06 am
Happy Monday! Wake up and smell the spring — a new season starts today and the sun should be shining to show it. The Courthouse on the Square in Denton is showing its spring colors, too.
Keep up with the latest in news and sports at DentonRC.com.
>> The hundreds of Airbnb rentals in Denton that are currently unregistered and not paying the city's hotel tax — now, the city is considering amendments to its short-term rental regulations.
>> A winning performance to knock out Sam Houston in the NIT takes the UNT men's basketball team to the quarterfinals in Stillwater — the Mean Green face Oklahoma State on Tuesday.
If you like Wake Up with the DRC, check out the Denton Record-Chronicle's other email newsletters.
If you're not already a subscriber, start your subscription and get access to all content today.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Make sure you're prepared with the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage of Denton County's key races, and the candidates in the running for them.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Receive information from our advertisers or special DR-C offers.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.