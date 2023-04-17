Plenty of sunshine. High 81F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph..
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: April 17, 2023 @ 4:53 am
Good morning, Denton! A sun-filled weekend might make Monday tough, but more sunshine today should soften the blow of heading back to the office or the classroom.
Catch up with this morning's headlines, and keep up with the latest in news and sports at DentonRC.com.
>> The pledge that Decriminalize Denton asked City Council candidates to sign, showing support for enforcing a marijuana decriminalization ordinance voters approved in November — only District 3 candidate Stephen Dillenberg signed. We dig in to how he and his challengers responded.
>> Going green — Earth Day is on April 22, and there is plenty to plan for around Denton, from recycling drives to outdoor hikes. Show Mother Nature some love.
>> Everything to know about playing pickleball in Denton — from where and how to start, with the help of the Denton Parks & Rec.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
