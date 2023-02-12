Partly cloudy. High 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 12, 2023 @ 3:56 am
Happy Sunday! Whether it's your day of rest or a day to knock off your to-do list, you can get started with this morning's headlines from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
>> All of the love in the air — Denton locals celebrated the national day of yesterday across town, from markets to local music.
>> Longtime local business owner and pharmacist, and Denton's mayor from 1972-75, Bill Neu passed away this week. He leaves behind fond memories and a lot of love for and from his community.
>> Another UNT basketball win! The men's team pulled left the Super Pit with a 67-43 win over the University of Charlotte yesterday.
>> The Texas Woman's University basketball team breaking records -- with a win over Texas A&M University-Kingsville, the team broke the school's record for most wins in a season.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
