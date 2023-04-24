Generally cloudy. High 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: April 24, 2023 @ 6:27 am
Good morning, Denton!
Early voting for the May 6 joint, general and special election in Denton County starts this morning — make your plan to head to the polls with resources from the DRC and VoteDenton.gov
Keep up with the latest in local news and sports at DentonRC.com.
>> How Denton ISD's $1.4 billion bond package came to be — education reporter Cindy Breeding-Gonzales breaks down the selection (and exclusion) process with volunteers who were part of the decision-making.
>> La Pulga de Denton — Denton's Latino flea market that brings the community together with familiar eats, fresh produce, local goods and even lucha libre on Sundays.
>> The start of the longest-running film festival in Texas — Thin Line Fest kicks off downtown on Wednesday with more music, more partnerships and, of course, quality films and the filmmakers themselves.
If you like Wake Up with the DRC, check out the Denton Record-Chronicle's other email newsletters.
If you're not already a subscriber, start your subscription and get access to all content today.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Make sure you're prepared with the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage of Denton County's key races, and the candidates in the running for them.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Receive information from our advertisers or special DR-C offers.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.