A mix of clouds and sun. High 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 10, 2023 @ 5:14 am
Good morning, Denton! Let's get this week started with a cup of coffee and this morning's headlines. What more could you need?
>> This weekend, the city celebrated Josh Musgrove, who many in Denton have encountered on his keyboard and wearing a signature tiger head mask. For his birthday, friends, strangers and even the mayor (with an official proclamation) joined in to shower Musgrove with a party on the Courthouse-on-the-Square lawn and donated gifts.
It's this kind of community-focused effort that makes Denton so special. Now, see how it all came together and who here made one of their own feel special.
>> Ranchman's Ponder Steakhouse, which reopened recently after closing its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. But, with the legendary spot coming back, it got us thinking — where else can we get a good steak around Denton? We check out some of the top spots.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
