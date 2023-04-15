Mostly cloudy early, then sunshine for the afternoon. High 77F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Clear skies. Low 44F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: April 15, 2023 @ 4:22 am
Good morning, Denton! Get your weekend started, whether it's going to be laidback or full of running around, with the news that impacts how you live in Denton. Grab a coffee, too.
>> Issues facing Denton ISD school board candidates, and how they say they'll address them — at a candidate forum on Thursday, the candidates running to represent Denton on the school board tackled book bans, anger management and civility, and questions from voters.
>> The wooden benches that appeared at some of the DCTA bus stops — Abundance Denton, a new grassroots organization advocating for better housing and transportation, took it upon themselves to construct benches where they felt they were needed in the city.
>> Kicking off our special election coverage online — starting with Q&As from the candidates running to represent residents on the Denton City Council, the DRC wants to be your resource for the key races leading up to election day on May 6.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
