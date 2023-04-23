A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 23, 2023 @ 5:38 am
Good morning, Denton, on this unseasonably chilly Sunday. Stay dry and stay warm out there today.
Keep up with the latest in local news and sports at DentonRC.com.
>> Music supporting music at Made in Denton — the second annual fundraising event for Denton Arts & Jazz Fest packed the house at Dan's Silverleaf yesterday. There's still more to hear and do today.
>> The new Denton Police substation — the department is hosting a grand opening on Monday at 4111 Vintage Blvd. Guests can take tours of the new space until 6 p.m.
>> A local love story for the ages — the Christal-Woolley wedding of 1922 was a big Denton event, taking place at the home on 722 W. Oak St.
>> Early voting in Denton County starts tomorrow — make your plan to head to the polls with resources from the DRC and VoteDenton.gov.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
