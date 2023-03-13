Sunshine and clouds mixed. High around 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: March 13, 2023 @ 4:07 am
Good morning, Denton! As you get your week started, take a moment to catch up on what's happening in your community.
>> March is Youth Art Month, and Denton ISD is making sure art is big, accessible and meaningful for students. See photos and video from Navo Middle School's piñata making and breaking for Big Art Day, then make plans to visit the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center's annual exhibition of the creativity of elementary school students.
>> Speaking of Denton ISD — it's spring break this week. If you're still in town, there's plenty to do as a family or to try something new on your day off.
>> Your say in how northeast Denton might develop, while still preserving its space — the city is hosting two open house events for residents to give their feedback this month as the plan takes shape.
BROOKE COLOMBO
