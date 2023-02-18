Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: February 18, 2023 @ 4:56 am
Good morning! Get your weekend started with the Denton Record-Chronicle. Read up on local news, the good and the not so good, then find something uniquely Denton to do — there's plenty of options.
Keep up with the latest at DentonRC.com.
>> Denton officials said it's "essential" to continue training Denton fire and police personnel on how to administer Narcan as well as their response to opioid-related incidents. A large settlement from Johnson & Johnson will contribute to that need.
>> Denton ISD officials are keeping close watch over two particular bills Texas lawmakers have filed in the 88th Legislative Session — both would create a commission on assessment and accountability in public schools.
>> UNT doesn't have a baseball team? The Mean Green Baseball Project, led by a former North Texas baseball player from the '80s, is advocating to change that.
If you like Wake Up with the DRC, check out the Denton Record-Chronicle's other email newsletters.
If you're not already a subscriber, start your subscription and get access to all content today.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.