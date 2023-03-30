Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms and becoming windy. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: March 30, 2023 @ 4:53 am
Good morning, Denton! The Texas Legislature is in full swing, as the House of Representatives and Senate work their way through hearings and votes on bills that could impact how we live. Check out some of the latest action from yesterday's coverage.
>> The Denton football community rallying behind a mourning family — a GoFundMe page created in memory of Camylle Bowen-Ables, the sister of two Guyer High School star players, surpassed $60,000 in donations less than 48 hours after its creation.
>> The NIT championship basketball game — the UNT men's team tips off tonight at 8:40 p.m. in Las Vegas (and ESPN2) to bring home a title. Get the rundown on the final showdown between the Mean Green and University of Alabama-Birmingham.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
