Happy Saturday! Get your weekend started with the Denton Record-Chronicle. Read up on local news, the good and the not so good, then find something uniquely Denton to do — there's plenty of options.

Keep up with the latest in news and sports at DentonRC.com.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags