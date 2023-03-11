Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: March 11, 2023 @ 5:40 am
Happy Saturday! Get your weekend started with the Denton Record-Chronicle. Read up on local news, the good and the not so good, then find something uniquely Denton to do — there's plenty of options.
>> Traffic deaths have long since been a concern at the state level. Texas as a whole hasn’t gone a day without a traffic death since Nov. 7, 2000. What's Denton doing to combat this?
>> The Yarn Divas, a group of knitters and crocheters from Robson Ranch, have donated a cute batch of 200 crocheted octopuses to the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton's ill and premature infants.
>> UNT shot putter KeAyla Dove, who is competing in the NCAA indoor track and field championships today in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Go Mean Green!
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
