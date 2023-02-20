Cloudy skies. High around 80F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 20, 2023 @ 4:25 am
Start of a new week, and we're starting it strong. Keep up with the latest in local news and sports at DentonRC.com.
>> UNT's effort to improve gaming culture for women with its first esports scholarship for women and first women's team this year — "Women in video games, especially in competitive esports, face toxicity, gender discrimination and harassment that their male counterparts don't experience," the UNT esports coordinator said.
>> A successful weekend for the Mean Green basketball teams — both the men and women walked away with wins over the University of Texas-El Paso. Next up: the women take on the University of Texas-San Antonio tonight at the Super Pit. Get tickets.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
