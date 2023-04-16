Plenty of sunshine. High 73F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: April 16, 2023 @ 4:31 am
Public safety reporter
Good morning, Denton, and enjoy your day. Get today's trending and top stories here, then keep up with all of the latest local news and sports at DentonRC.com.
>> Pickleball — one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S. is getting the attention from Denton Parks & Recreation. From how to sign up for lessons to finding courts to play around town, get your game started with the basics.
>> We kicked off our May 6 election previews this weekend with profiles of the candidates running for Denton City Council — leading up to early voting, we'll also have coverage of some of Denton County's key races and the Denton ISD's $1.4 billion bond package on the ballot.
>> See what the Denton Record-Chronicle was covering in April 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in the latest Yesteryear column, compiled by the Denton Public Library from our archives.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
