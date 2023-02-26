Cloudy with occasional drizzle...mainly in the morning. Winds increasing for the afternoon. High 72F. SSE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Windy with showers and thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: February 26, 2023 @ 5:45 am
Good morning! Chilly days are making way for spring in Texas, and the new murals splashed across Denton Plant Factory are making it feel bright, even if there's a chance of rain today.
>> Denton in bloom — check out Denton Plant Factory's latest art, major murals that highlight native plants, completed by locals and an Alaska-based artist yesterday.
>> How to handle the severe weather that comes with springtime in Texas — The National Weather Service hosted a free, community event about identifying major storms and reporting them. Get the tips.
>> The Aubrey High School boys basketball team, which made history Friday night with a 46-41 area round win over Life Waxahachie. The Chaparrals advance to the regional quarterfinals.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
