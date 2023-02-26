Good morning! Chilly days are making way for spring in Texas, and the new murals splashed across Denton Plant Factory are making it feel bright, even if there's a chance of rain today.

Keep up with the latest in local news and sports at DentonRC.com.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags