Plenty of sunshine. High 77F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Mainly clear. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: March 5, 2023 @ 4:28 am
Good morning, Denton! Whether you're taking a rest day or getting after your to-do list, stay informed and up to date on the news in Denton.
>> Denton's back-and-forth efforts to establish a tiny home village for the community's unhoused population — since opening the research and proposal process up in 2022, a city council member now suggests starting from scratch.
>> A win from the UNT men's basketball team, and with a crowd to watch — the Mean Green gave fans a show for senior day on Saturday, and finished with a blowout 67-33 win over Western Kentucky.
>> It was a big day for Denton basketball — for the first time since the 2010-11 season, the Texas Woman's University basketball team is bound for the Lone Star Conference championship game after beating Lubbock Christian on Saturday.
If you like Wake Up with the DRC, check out the Denton Record-Chronicle's other email newsletters.
If you're not already a subscriber, start your subscription and get access to all content today.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Make sure you're prepared with the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage of Denton County's key races, and the candidates in the running for them.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Receive information from our advertisers or special DR-C offers.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.