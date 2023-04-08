Cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. High 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 8, 2023 @ 5:44 am
Good morning, Denton, happy weekend! Get this morning's headlines here and stay up to date with the latest in local news and sports online at DentonRC.com.
>> A second man was arrested Friday on capital murder charges in relation to a double homicide at an apartment complex in March, according to a press release from the Denton Police Department. Another suspect was arrested April 3.
>> A Ryan tennis player who's just a sophomore, but already competing among the state's best players — Allison Leath overcame a knee injury to earn her second straight regional tournament trip. She's also the lone regional qualifier from Denton ISD.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
