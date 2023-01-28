Generally cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: January 28, 2023 @ 4:39 am
Good morning! Get your weekend started with some of the latest headlines out of Denton.
>> Last night, a jury found Xavier Patterson guilty of murdering the mother of his children, Meagan Darling, after about nine hours of deliberation. Patterson's sentencing will begin Monday.
>> Despite a number of financial challenges, the University of North Texas athletics department came away from the 2022 fiscal year with a surplus of $254,780. Officials say they're feeling good.
>> Denton ISD and university officials say the proposed $15,000 raise in teacher and public school employee salaries would be a good start, but there's still a ways to go.
>> Denton's current City Council members look back on the groundwork set two decades ago by their predecessors, and share their visions for Denton’s future.
BROOKE COLOMBO
