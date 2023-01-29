Cloudy skies. Morning high of 53F with temps falling to near 40. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph..
Generally clear skies. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: January 29, 2023 @ 5:47 am
Savor your Sunday morning, and ward off the scaries with something you enjoy today. Get started with the latest news in Denton.
>> Local students who became hackers for the day during the Denton Black Film Festival's first Hackathon, featuring drone flying and video editing, and other STEM activities and more new experiences.
>> Lighting the tower — the UNT men's basketball team made a comeback against the University of Texas at El Paso, pulling away late in the game with a 52-42 win.
>> The Denton Planning & Zoning Commission approved plans to move forward with a Portillo's restaurant at Rayzor Ranch, as well as a number of new single-family housing developments.
