Partly cloudy skies. High 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 4:37 am
Good morning! Rest day or best day, we hope it's a good one. Take a read through today's local stories with a cup of something warm, then spend time doing something that makes you happy.
>> The movie theater at Golden Triangle Mall, now closed, that's finding new life with Theatre Denton — the community theatre will utilize the space for performances, classes and camps, rehearsals and movie screenings.
>> Too much green beer — Denton Police arrested 10 people for driving while intoxicated on St. Patrick's Day and the morning after, according to a police report.
>> The UNT men's basketball team is up for round 2 in the National Invitation Tournament today at the Super Pit. Even with home court advantage, they could see a defensive struggle against Sam Houston. Everything you need to know before tipoff at 3 p.m. here.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
