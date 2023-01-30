Let's start this week with ... cold wind and ice? According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, a winter weather watch will be in effect from noon today through Wednesday morning.

Prepare for a high near 30 degrees, as well as freezing rain and sleet that is expected to start later today. Stay safe, stay warm, Denton.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

