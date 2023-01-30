A wintry mix of precipitation this morning. Then mainly light intermittent sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon. High 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%..
Cloudy. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: January 30, 2023 @ 6:30 am
Let's start this week with ... cold wind and ice? According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, a winter weather watch will be in effect from noon today through Wednesday morning.
Prepare for a high near 30 degrees, as well as freezing rain and sleet that is expected to start later today. Stay safe, stay warm, Denton.
>> How Denton County will celebrate Black History Month — the Office of History and Culture has a lineup of events throughout February, including a new exhibit at the Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum.
