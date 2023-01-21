Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Considerable cloudiness. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: January 21, 2023 @ 6:12 am
Good morning, Denton! Welcome to the weekend. Get started with this morning's headlines, and keep up with all the local, in-depth coverage (and sports news!) at DentonRC.com.
The news we're thinking about today ...
>> With the price of eggs higher than ever, some people are going straight to the source and getting their own chickens, which has led to an increase of chicken sales that's hard to keep up with.
>> Several familiar faces have filed to seek a seat on the Denton City Council during elections this spring, including a couple of former officeholders, a retired justice of the peace and a former candidate for mayor.
What we're excited for ...
>> The Lunar New Year, and some of the events happening around town to celebrate.
Not already a Denton Record-Chronicle subscriber? Join today and get access to all stories online as soon as they break.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.