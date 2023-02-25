Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Overcast. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: February 25, 2023 @ 4:09 am
Good morning! Get your weekend started with the Denton Record-Chronicle. Read up on local news, the good and the not so good, then find something uniquely Denton to do. There's no shortage of ideas!
Keep up with the latest at DentonRC.com.
>> Denton's new traffic markers that part of the shared-use pathway along Parkway and Oakland streets. The new pathway will make it easier for locals to cross through to Quakertown Park.
>> A Denton County representative in the Texas House is touting a new bill to prohibit most classroom discussions about gay or transgender people — another regulation that could fuel an already dire shortage of educators.
>> An $800,000 grant that will support Hispanic students — and other students from underserved groups — move from engineering classes and camps at the community college and into the College of Engineering at UNT.
>> The Texas Woman's University basketball team, which is the newly appointed Lone Star Conference champion after a historic season.
If you like Wake Up with the DRC, check out the Denton Record-Chronicle's other email newsletters.
If you're not already a subscriber, start your subscription and get access to all content today.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Make sure you're prepared with the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage of Denton County's key races, and the candidates in the running for them.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Receive information from our advertisers or special DR-C offers.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.