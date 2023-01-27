Sunny. High 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: January 27, 2023 @ 5:58 am
Happy Friday, Denton! Grab your something warm to drink and let's get this chilly morning started with the latest headlines.
>> Denton City Council is considering a $343 million bond package that would be on residents' ballots in November. Get a rundown on what improvements and updates are proposed so far.
>> Yesterday in court, Meagan Darling's eldest son gave his account of what happened the night Xavier Patterson allegedly fatally shot his mother. The trial continues this morning with closing arguments from the state and defense.
>> The Denton Black Film Festival's Technology, Education and Culture Expo — this free event opens today at the Denton Civic Center and is all about showcasing (and experiencing) tech in culture, film and beyond
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
