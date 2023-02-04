Partly cloudy. High 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: February 4, 2023 @ 5:39 am
Public safety reporter
It's the weekend and we're mostly thawed — let's get right to this morning's headlines so you can get your day going.
>> 31-year-old Xavier Patterson was sentenced to 60 years in prison yesterday for the murder of Meagan Darling, who was the mother of his children. Darling's sister told the DRC she was satisfied with the sentencing.
>> The Lewisville Senior Challenges Coalition, a group of seniors advocating for affordable housing, are making connections with elected officials to hopefully enact change in skyrocketing rent prices.
>> This Black History Month, learn more about the Logans, a family in Denton that spans the last five generations.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
