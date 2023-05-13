Rain this morning with thunderstorms by evening. High 83F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 13, 2023 @ 4:56 am
Good morning, Denton! Get your day started with the latest in local news and sports.
>> Friends, family and Good Morning America co-anchor Whit Johnson surprised Kristin Jones Friday morning with the show's annual Breakfast in Bed Mother's Day Celebration, filmed live right at Texas Woman's University. Jones was selected as GMA's 24th mom for the award.
>> Another way to try to lower your property appraisal in Denton County — Dave Lieber, the Watchdog, walks through the risky but potentially worth it process of binding arbitration.
>> The Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage over the past 100 years. Take a look back at what was happening in Denton when a North Texas State trumpeter got X-rayed for science in 1973, and Denton's Cinco de Mayo celebration added low-riders and popular bands in 1998.
If you like Wake Up with the DRC, check out the Denton Record-Chronicle's other email newsletters.
If you're not already a subscriber, start your subscription and get access to all content today.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Make sure you're prepared with the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage of Denton County's key races, and the candidates in the running for them.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Receive information from our advertisers or special DR-C offers.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.