Partly cloudy. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Mainly clear. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 6, 2023 @ 6:50 am
Let's get this week started, Denton. As you sip your morning cuppa, make sure you're keeping up with the latest in news and sports.
Thank you for being a Denton Record-Chronicle reader
>> The first clinic in DFW to specialize in care for patients with rare neuromuscular disorders — and it's in Denton. The CureDuchenne clinic opened last week, and will also be the first in Texas to provide care for neuromuscular patients regardless of insurance coverage or legal status.
>> The heartbreaking loss dealt to the Texas Woman's University basketball team — the Pioneers left a 15-point lead to Angelo State University and lost 63-62 in the Lone Star Conference championship game.
>> She-Rock's focus on women in music, and on the community. This weekend's festival was all about celebrating women in Denton and doing it for a good cause. Check out our photo gallery from Saturday night.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
