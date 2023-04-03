Cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: April 3, 2023 @ 5:01 am
Good morning, Denton! As you get your week started, we appreciate you're taking time to catch the local news and support community journalism in the community.
Get the latest in your Wake Up with the DRC newsletter and online at DentonRC.com.
>> There are three parts to Denton ISD's $1.4 billion bond that voters will decide on during the upcoming May 6 election — we break down what it all would mean for students, parents and residents.
>> Denton's music scene is one of a kind, and the nationally syndicated show World Café sees it too — from UNT's jazz band to the legendary Dan's Silverleaf, this week, each episode of the NPR show will feature a part of Denton that makes it so musically unique.
If you like Wake Up with the DRC, check out the Denton Record-Chronicle's other email newsletters.
If you're not already a subscriber, start your subscription and get access to all content today.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Make sure you're prepared with the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage of Denton County's key races, and the candidates in the running for them.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Receive information from our advertisers or special DR-C offers.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.