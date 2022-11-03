Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: November 3, 2022 @ 9:01 pm
More than 4 million Texans have voted early so far in the midterm election.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election began last week and will run through Friday.
Early voting in key North Texas counties through the first seven days was down significantly from the 2018 midterm election, according to figures from the Texas secretary of state’s office.
Here’s how many people have voted so far via mail-in ballot and in person, along with a comparison to the number of registered voters:
Dallas County: 308,598, 21.7%
Tarrant County: 282,399, 22.4%
Collin County: 182,853, 26.4%
Denton County: 204,111, 29.4%
Statewide: 4,190,997, 23.7%
