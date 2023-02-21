DallasZooAnimals4
The Dallas Zoo is implementing new security measures in the wake of several recent incidents.

More cameras, greater security lighting with motion detection and additional fencing.

Those are just a few of the things Dallas Zoo officials say they’re implementing in the wake of several mysterious incidents at the zoo over the span of two and a half weeks. This included a daylong search for Nova, a clouded leopard who escaped through a cut in her enclosure; a similar cut in a langur monkey exhibit; the suspicious death of a lappet-faced vulture; and the nabbing of two emperor tamarin monkeys.

