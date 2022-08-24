Game week has finally arrived for the North Texas football team.
The Mean Green will face UTEP in El Paso in what will be a monumentally important game on Saturday. UNT's season opener is also its first game in Conference USA play.
The offseason has been eventful for the Mean Green. Players have come and gone. A quarterback battle that included five players unfolded and saw UNT end up back where it started — with Austin Aune as its starter.
One of the few storylines we haven't explored is offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch moving over from coaching UNT's offensive line to work with quarterbacks.
The change caused a bit of consternation among UNT fans. Bloesch was a standout offensive lineman at Houston and began his career as an offensive line coach.
Bloesch, UNT coach Seth Littrell and the team's quarterbacks are pleased with how the move is turning out. We detail how all parties are adjusting and the basis for their confidence in a story that is available exclusively to our newsletter subscribers.
UNT just hasn't been the same offensively since former offensive coordinator Graham Harrell teammed up with Mason Fine a few years ago. Littrell and the Mean Green are hoping Bloesch can help Aune and the rest of their quarterbacks improve.
Littrell held his weekly press conference in advance of UNT's game at UTEP on Tuesday. The Mean Green's coach and his players talked quite a bit about their hopes to carry over the momentum they built during a five-game winning streak to cap the 2021 regular season into a new year.
There was also a pretty important bit of news that came down on the softball front on Tuesday. UNT is finalizing a contract extension for coach Rodney DeLong.
DeLong guided UNT to its first NCAA tournament appearance last season.
A group of UNT boosters and former officials took another step toward getting the Light the Tower Collective off the ground late last week. The group met with potential donors and was encouraged by the response to its effort to help UNT athletes profit from the use of their name, image and likeness.
The UNT soccer team also had a great week. The Mean Green won their first two games of the season in dominating fashion and landed at No. 4 in the United Soccer Coaches South Region rankings.
And don't forget to enter our annual contest to project the UNT football team's record this season. Get Your Rear on the Record entries are coming in quickly.
There are still a couple of days left to submit your guess. Drop me an email at bvito@dentonrc.com and be sure to check out the rest of this week's stories at the bottom of this email.
— Brett Vito
