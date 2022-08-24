Bloesch newsletter
North Texas offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch has shifted from coaching the Mean Green's offensive line to to working with their quarterbacks this season.

Mike Bloesch has a simple answer to the question that has been thrown his way often since he was named North Texas’ quarterbacks coach back in February.

Bloesch spent the last two seasons coaching the Mean Green’s offensive line, where he seemed like a perfect fit. He was a standout guard for Houston and coached offensive lines on the high school and college level for more than a decade.

North Texas offensive coordiantor MIke Bloesch is confident in his new role coaching the Mean Green's quarterbacks.
