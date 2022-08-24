Mike Bloesch has a simple answer to the question that has been thrown his way often since he was named North Texas’ quarterbacks coach back in February.
Bloesch spent the last two seasons coaching the Mean Green’s offensive line, where he seemed like a perfect fit. He was a standout guard for Houston and coached offensive lines on the high school and college level for more than a decade.
People he runs into want to know how he’s qualified to coach quarterbacks, a role he took on heading into his second season as UNT’s offensive coordinator and third with the program.
“I tell people all the time that if you’re a Division I quarterback and can’t throw the ball, then we’re probably going to find a new quarterback,” Bloesch said. “As a quarterbacks coach, I’m not teaching these guys how to throw. What I can do is teach them how to read coverages, execute a concept and go through progressions.”
Bloesch has been doing just that since the beginning of spring practice after coach Seth Littrell shook up his coaching staff. Quarterbacks coach Blake Joseph left the program late last season, which allowed Littrell to move Bloesch over from coaching UNT’s offensive line to work with the team’s quarterbacks.
Longtime college offensive line coach Randy Clements took over as UNTs offensive line coach in February after spending a year with the team as a volunteer assistant.
How those changes work out will go a long way toward determining if UNT can reach its goals heading into its season opener on Saturday at UTEP. Winning a bowl game is near the top of the list.
UNT came up short late season when it fell to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic and finished 6-7.
The Mean Green have played in bowl games in five of the last six seasons but haven’t finished over .500 since 2018. UNT posted the second of back-to-back nine-win seasons that fall behind the pairing of record-setting quarterback Mason Fine and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Graham Harrell.
UNT hasn’t been the same since Fine threw for 4,052 and 3,793 in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Harrell left for Southern Cal after the 2018 season. Bodie Reeder couldn’t replicate the connection Fine had with Harrell and was fired after just one season in 2019, the only year UNT has failed to earn a bowl bid under Littrell.
Fine graduated that fall after throwing for 3,088 yards. The Mean Green have struggled at quarterback in the two seasons since while running through three starters.
Littrell is confident UNT finally has it right this fall with Bloesch coaching quarterbacks.
“It’s worked out great,” Littrell said. “The biggest thing is for quarterbacks to understand where to go with the ball and for them to be on the same page with the guy who is calling plays.”
That hasn’t always been the case since Bloesch took over as UNT’s primary play-caller ahead of last season.
Bloesch said he needed to strengthen his connection with UNT’s quarterbacks and make sure they understand what he is trying to accomplish overall and what he is thinking when he calls each play.
UNT’s quarterbacks believe they have made progress in that regard.
“Coach Bloesch is a very smart offensive mind,” Austin Aune said. “Being around him every day, you feel a sense of confidence and that we are prepared.”
Littell points to the passing statistics UNT’s coaching staff keeps at every practice. The Mean Green’s quarterbacks had completion percentages in the high 50s last season.
Those figures have jumped into the high 60s and low 70s this fall.
Aune won a heated battle among five players for the chance to start UNT’s season opener at UTEP. He was completing 69% of his throws late in fall camp.
UNT’s staff believes Aune has made significant progress in the offseason. The former Argyle standout went to work after throwing for 1,991 yards and nine touchdowns while starting nine of the 13 games in 2021.
Aune credited the improvement he made in the offseason partly to Bloesch.
That is no surprise to Littrell, who pointed to other coaches in college football who have worked with offensive lines before moving on to coach quarterbacks later in their careers, including Kevin Wilson. The former Indiana coach and current Ohio State offensive coordinator spent nearly a decade coaching the Miami (Ohio) offensive line before moving over to coach quarterbacks.
“Great coaches can transition into different roles,” Littrell said. “If you understand the scheme and what you are trying to accomplish, you can make it work.”
Aune and Grant Gunnell, a transfer from Memphis who will begin the year as UNT’s top backup, both said they have benefitted from working with Bloesch the last few months.
“He knows football and quarterbacks,” Gunnell said. “He knows more about the running game than other guys I’ve been around. You need to understand the running game as a quarterback because that is what the passing game builds off.”
The more time Bloesch has spent with UNT’s quarterbacks, the more comfortable he has become. He credits Quinn Shanbour with helping him with the transition. The former UNT quarterback has worked on and off with quarterbacks since joining Littrell’s staff in 2019. He moved into an analyst role working with quarterbacks in April.
“Quinn is my right-hand man,” Bloesch said. “He’s doing a great job of helping those guys and is in the meeting room every day.”
Spending time in meetings with UNT’s quarterbacks after years of watching film with lineman has been a change for Bloesch.
“It’s more cerebral,” Bloesch said. “You are talking concepts, coverages, pre-snap reads, post-snap reads and having those guys think like I think as a play-caller.
“When I call a play on third-and-4, I want them to know why I’m calling it.”
The connection UNT’s quarterbacks have with Bloesch has improved since he took over coaching the position. The Mean Green will soon learn if that improvement will help them replicate the success they had when Fine and Harrell had UNT’s offense humming a few years ago.
Bloesch is confident the Mean Green are on course to reach that goal.
“Getting in that room day after day has helped me build a bond with those guys,” Bloesch said. “They trust me and what we are doing offensively and are seeing themselves improve, which is what they want to see. It doesn’t matter which position you coach, kids want to see themselves get better. If they are getting better, then they know what you are telling them is right.”