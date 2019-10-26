MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Terelle West, Asher O’Hara and Jayy McDonald all rushed for over 100 yards as Middle Tennessee dominated the third quarter to upset Florida International 50-17 on Saturday.
Middle Tennessee (3-5, 2-2 Conference USA) lost four of its last five games prior to demolishing FIU (4-4, 2-3), which was on a three-game win streak.
O’Hara accounted for three scores, as he threw for one and ran for two more while amassing 159 yards rushing. West ran for three touchdowns and 130 yards on just nine carries. McDonald rushed for 138 yards and one score — a 92-yard dash late in the final quarter.
The Blue Raider defenders shut down FIU in the second half, dominating the final two periods, 36-0. They recovered four fumbles while limiting the Panthers to 89 yards rushing for the game. The Blue Raiders totaled 471 yards on the ground, fourth best in program history.
Florida Atlantic 41, Old Dominion 3
NORFOLK, Va. — Chris Robison threw two touchdown passes as Florida Atlantic cruised past Old Dominion 41-3 on Saturday.
Robinson had 208 yards passing in the first half for the Owls (2-2, 3-1 Conference USA). Backup Nick Tronti took over in the second half, adding 57 yards passing and a touchdown. Vladimir Rivas kicked two field goals.
Robinson threw a 15-yard touchdown to John Raine late in the first quarter and Malcolm Davidson capped the next FAU drive with a 21-yard scoring run to make it 14-0.
Old Dominion made good on a Robinson interception with a field goal early in the second quarter to close to 14-3, but the Owls scored twice more before the break, on a 14-yard TD throw from Robinson to Harrison Bryant and on a 25-yard field goal by Rivas to lead 24-3.
Deangelo Antoine ran 48 yards for a touchdown on a tricky reverse play late in the third quarter for a 31-3 advantage and the Owls cruised from there.
Marshall 26, Western Kentucky 23
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Justin Rohrwasser kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired and Marshall held off Western Kentucky’s late rally for 26-23 victory on Saturday.
Rohrwasser made two field goals in the second quarter, and his 43-yarder stretched the Thundering Herd’s lead to 23-7 midway through the third. But Western Kentucky (5-3, 4-1 Conference USA) scored on its next three possessions with long drives, capped by Gaej Walker’s 16-yard run that tied the game 23-23 with 6:19 to play.
Marshall (5-3, 3-1) had possession with 1:21 remaining when Isaiah Green began a 10-play, 51-yard drive that set up Rohrwasser’s game-winning kick.
Green was 20-of-31 passing for 230 yards and threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score. Brenden Knox added 84 yards rushing on 19 carries for the Thundering Herd.
Southern Miss 20, Rice 6
HOUSTON — Kevin Perkins ran for his first two touchdowns as a Golden Eagle and the Southern Miss defense smothered Rice 20-6 on Saturday.
Perkins gave Southern Miss a 10-0 halftime lead with a 2-yard run to cap a 10-play, 67-yard drive. He added a 38-yarder up the middle with 32 seconds left in the game.
The Owls (0-8, 0-4 Conference USA) managed only 8 yards rushing and 131 in the air. The Golden Eagles (5-3, 3-1) had a season-high eight sacks, led by Jacques Turner with 3½.
Andrew Stein kicked field goals of 23 and 34 yards, improving to 12 of 14 this season. Jack Abraham was 23-of-36 passing for 207 yards with an interception. Ten completions went to Tim Jones for 96 yards.
Austin Trammell caught a 15-yard pass from Wiley Green for Rice’s only points with six minutes left in the third quarter.