Another new master-planned community from a prominent local developer is set to bring thousands of homes to Mesquite, furthering the Dallas-Fort Worth area’s eastward growth.

The Nehemiah Co. recently broke ground on Talia, which will include 2,500 new homes on about 600 acres along FM2757, south of Interstate 20, the company said Friday. Presales are expected to begin by the end of this year.

