Another new master-planned community from a prominent local developer is set to bring thousands of homes to Mesquite, furthering the Dallas-Fort Worth area’s eastward growth.
The Nehemiah Co. recently broke ground on Talia, which will include 2,500 new homes on about 600 acres along FM2757, south of Interstate 20, the company said Friday. Presales are expected to begin by the end of this year.
The master plan for Talia will include pocket parks, miles of trails and a community lake. An amenities center will include a resort-style pool.
“We want Talia to be a unique community where families can thrive holistically, " said Robert Kembel, president of the Nehemiah Co. “We envision Talia to be a place where residents can renew each day, flourish and experience kindness, grace and joy through connection to this place and the people in it.”
The homes will be in the Forney Independent School District.
The Nehemiah Co. is the same company behind the 2,000-acre Viridian master-planned community in Arlington. It also is developing Karis, a 565-acre community in Crowley just south of Fort Worth. The company recently started sales in that community.
“Karis and Talia comprise the best in class for master-planned communities,” Kembel said. “With the closeout of Viridian, where our design standards were first introduced, we have been able to show the market something unique and more focused on the lives of those wanting a community with connection.”
Nehemiah is also working on a luxury apartment community in Arlington called Arlington Commons.