It was perfectly silent except for the raspy words coming from the small, brown Zenith radio behind the soda fountain. Several people, including Mr. Sanders, the druggist, were standing around the radio, listening intently.
I was 10 years old and in the fifth grade. We were living in Enid, Oklahoma. As we usually did on Sunday afternoon, a group of my friends and I had gone to a movie. In those days, the movie theater was in downtown Enid, next to the drugstore. After the movie, which cost a dime, we went to the drugstore for a nickel Coke. We used the drugstore phone to call a parent to pick us up.
On this day, as we trooped into the drugstore instead of the usual greeting and a bit of teasing from Mr. Sanders, we were met with absolute silence. Everyone in the store was huddled around the small radio listening intently. What was happening? “Shhh,” someone said, “The (Japanese) have bombed Pearl Harbor, and we are in a war.”
In complete silence, Mr. Sanders pointed us to the phone and handed us our Cokes.
We had known about the war in Europe for nearly two years. We saw and heard the reports on the Newsreel at the movies each week. Some of us read the stories in the newspaper. The Germans, the Italians and the Japanese were “the enemy.” Now one of those enemies had bombed our ships. I did not know where Pearl Harbor was or what the impact of this action would have on us, but we all knew we were experiencing something monumental. I don’t remember who took us home, or what happened the rest of the day, except that everyone was either listening to the radio or talking about the events of the day and what would happen next.
The next day at school, we listened on the public address system as President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) declared war and promised full support to our allies in Europe and Asia. I remember that we sat at attention, no one stirred, as we heard these words that would change our lives, although none of us could imagine how war would affect us.
Soon, we began to experience the impact on our own lives as fathers, brothers, uncles and friends registered for the draft and waited to be called to service. We saw mothers become “Rosie, the Riveter” as they joined the labor force to help the war effort.
We bought war stamps, saving them in a booklet until we had $18.75, enough to take to the post office to buy a war bond. Every Friday afternoon at school, we could buy our stamps. The stamps came in 10-, 25-, or 50-cent denominations. There were also $1 and $5 stamps, but few schoolchildren had that much money. If we kept the bond for 10 years, it would be worth $25. This was a way for all citizens to feel they were helping pay for the war.
We saved tin foil, rubber bands and cooking grease for the war effort. We learned to use ration stamps in addition to money to purchase meat, sugar, coffee, tires, shoes and other items that were in short supply because they were being used in the war effort. New tires for our cars were nonexistent, and we tried many novel ideas to extend the life of the tires we had.
At that time, women wore silk hosiery. The hose had a seam down the back, and it was important to keep the seam straight. Since silk came from Japan, there was no more silk hose to buy. The nylon that might have been used for hosiery was being used for parachutes to help the war effort. So what was a woman to do? Cotton hose were ugly. One solution was a liquid make-up product that was applied to the legs. Attempts to draw straight “seams” down the back of the leg created some pretty obvious errors. Bare legs became socially acceptable.
Everyone sacrificed for the war effort. Mrs. Sutton, a staunch church member, saved some of her coffee and sugar rations for the church so church suppers would not be without coffee. Cigarettes were in short supply because so many were sent to the servicemen overseas. Lucky Strike cigarettes were sold in a bright green package. I am not sure why, but the Lucky Strike packages became white, and the new advertising slogan was “Lucky Strike green has gone to war.” War heroes came in many shapes and forms.
I remember the posters that kept us all alert about our need to help the war effort. Rosie the Riveter was a heroine who learned to rivet and weld in order to keep factories open, especially if they were producing the machinery and weapons needed by our “boys in uniform.” Uncle Sam wanted YOU to join the service, but he also wanted YOU to buy war stamps and bonds to finance the war. “Loose lips sink ships.” reminded us not to talk about the places our loved ones were serving because “the enemy” might be listening and gain valuable information. This war belonged to all of us, and everyone had sacrifices to make and responsibilities to fulfill.
President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was the only president I knew. Hoover was the president when I was born in 1931, but FDR was elected in 1932 and served until his death on April 12, 1945. In the spring and summer of 1945, during my eighth-grade year, the war was being won. The death of President Roosevelt was a memorable day and a sad one for the nation. I remember the announcement and the somber atmosphere. Harry Truman, the vice president, succeeded Roosevelt as president
Then, on May 8, 1945, the Allies declared V-E day, victory in Europe. The Germans had surrendered. That summer, President Truman made a momentous decision: to use the atomic bomb in Japan. The first bomb was dropped on Hiroshima on Aug. 6. I do not believe anyone understood the magnitude of this action nor the effect it would have on our future. More than 100,000 people died that day. Many more were disfigured. The atomic dust would continue to cause illness and death for years to come. On Aug. 9, a second bomb was dropped on Nagasaki. Shortly after these bombs were used, the Japanese surrendered. Sept. 2, 1945, was V-J day, victory in Japan. On the days that Germany, and then Japan, surrendered there were street parties in cities, towns and villages. I remember the streets being filled with people shouting, waving flags, hugging each other and rejoicing. The war was over!