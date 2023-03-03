HywBypass-4

Karen Smith, owner of the Tara Royal Equestrian Center, points out her ranch in McKinney, which is threatened by a change in plan for the U.S. Highway 380 bypass. The freeway is proposed to go through Segment C, which would displace multiple business owners in McKinney, including Smith.

 Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News

Below the top of Karen Smith’s driveway off FM 2933 in McKinney, 48 horses are housed in a barn on an expansive 64-acre ranch blanketed with hay fields, 31 horse pastures, two practice arenas, a pecan orchard and a lake that attracts migrating and rare birds unique to the area.

Ten years ago, Smith invested her life’s savings into building Tara Royal Equestrian Center. Today, she’s just one of many McKinney residents and business owners whose livelihoods could be affected by the Texas Department of Transportation’s new recommendation for the U.S. 380 bypass alignment.

