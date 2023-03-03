Below the top of Karen Smith’s driveway off FM 2933 in McKinney, 48 horses are housed in a barn on an expansive 64-acre ranch blanketed with hay fields, 31 horse pastures, two practice arenas, a pecan orchard and a lake that attracts migrating and rare birds unique to the area.
Ten years ago, Smith invested her life’s savings into building Tara Royal Equestrian Center. Today, she’s just one of many McKinney residents and business owners whose livelihoods could be affected by the Texas Department of Transportation’s new recommendation for the U.S. 380 bypass alignment.
“I’m not just a dot on their map,” said Smith, whose horse sanctuary sits on the path of the proposed eight-lane freeway. It would intersect the top of her driveway.
The noise and air pollution would force her to close the center for the health and safety of the animals, including the McKinney mounted police patrol horses, she said.
It would mean the end of her dream.
Some time after TxDOT started studying the area for the bypass in 2017. It initially recommended the Purple Alternative Plan, composed of segments A, E and D, as the preferred alignment between Coit Road and FM 1827; that was January 2020 after the three-year feasibility study concluded.
On Jan. 13, residents found out about the new recommendation — proposing the highway to go through segment C instead of segment D — after TxDOT announced the final draft of an environmental impact study.
The Blue Alternative Plan, composed of segments A, E and C of the proposed bypass, would take the freeway from Coit Road and existing U.S. 380 around the northern portion of McKinney, connecting back to existing U.S. 380 near FM 1827, east of McKinney. The project is meant to manage congestion and improve east-west mobility and safety, according to TxDOT. It would displace 22 residents and 35 businesses.
Residents said taking the highway through segment D was a good idea because it is in a floodplain and would affect fewer residents and business owners.
The switch is what has angered residents.
“All along we had been led to believe that they [TxDOT] were going to go with plan D, which is a beautiful idea because it’s in a floodplain,” Smith said.
McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city thinks it can offer another option.
“I certainly understand the concern by the many residents that will be impacted with the implementation of route C,” said Mayor Fuller. “Our engineering department is working with TxDOT engineers, exploring possible adjustments to the proposed C alignment to mitigate the vast number of impacted properties.”
Cost comparison
While segment D would cost more to construct overall, segment C right of way and utilities relocations, including residential and business displacements, would cost about $17.2 million more than segment D right of way and utilities relocations, including residential and business displacements, according to Madison Schein, spokesperson for TxDOT.
Schein said the feasibility study is considered the “big picture” when beginning the process of widening or enhancing a highway. And while a recommendation is made, it is not a final decision.
After the feasibility study, a detailed analysis of factors, including environmental impacts, residential and business displacements, cost and impacts to regulatory floodwaters, the 100-year floodplain and major utilities, was conducted. During this analysis, all possible alignments were studied, including both segments C and D, according to Schein.
Segment D would be more expensive to construct, and the area has less opportunity for development, according to TxDOT’s Segment Analysis Matrix. The estimated design and construction of segment C is about $640 million compared to $768.7 million for segment D, but those estimates are likely to change as the project progresses, Schein said.
“TxDOT looks at multiple factors and takes a holistic approach when determining alignments for new highways such as U.S. 380, and the department values input from all stakeholders during the public involvement process,” Ceason Clemens, district engineer for TxDOT’s Dallas District, said in an email. “The technically preferred alternative addresses the current and future needs of the region, including Collin County, which is the second-fastest growing county in the United States.”
The ABCs of the switch
Still, many residents and business owners said they felt “blindsided” and “shocked” by the switch to C.
Segment D would run behind Smith’s property, where it would be far enough away from the horses for them to continue to live peacefully. When she found out about the switch from her neighbors, she drove the D route and counted the houses.
“It affects maybe four homes, little rental properties,” she said.
Along Segment C there are 10 potential residential displacements, according to TxDOT. Along Segment D there are only four potential residential displacements. Two additional residences would be displaced by both C and D.
There are multiple residential properties that would have to deal with the effects of a freeway but are not considered to be a direct or induced displacement because they do not meet TxDOT’s criteria.
Buildings are considered a potential direct displacement if the proposed right of way “physically intersects the existing structure,” according to TxDOT. Induced displacements are buildings that would lose direct driveway access, parking lots and/or where the proposed right of way is 50 feet or less from the building.
Too close for comfort
Karen Thompson wakes up most mornings in early spring and looks out over her front pasture to see new calves being born. In a few years, she could be looking out at an eight-lane freeway instead. Thompson said she and her husband David Thompson’s property does not qualify as a direct or induced displacement because the right of way will be about 100 feet away.
The Thompson’s raise shorthorn cattle for Future Farmers of America and 4-H students, provide boarding for injured horses and sell hay, pecans and honey from their 46-acre ranch off of FM 2933. The couple spent the past 14 years turning their retirement property and home into a “farmland jewel.” But they waited until last year to build their dream home on the land, following the announcement of TxDOT’s recommended alignment for U.S. 380.
Their two-bedroom, two-bathroom light blue, wooden home with navy trim is projected to be completed in June. But segment C of the freeway would come within 200 feet of the side of the home.
“We will lose all the peace and quiet,” Karen Thompson said. “We will lose that gorgeous night sky and stargazing. We will lose an 1800s well that speaks to the old settler period here.”
They’ll also lose pecan trees, their hay-production pasture and half of a grazing area used for cattle, forcing them to cut the size of their herd.
“In essence, it is going to destroy the farm,” David Thompson said. The couple has no plans to move. They would not be able to afford “anything similar, even on a small scale” in Collin County.
Analysis, alignment decision
Some businesses will be affected no matter if segment C or D is chosen.
Along segment C, there are nine potential commercial displacements, including one induced displacement. Along segment D, there are two potential commercial displacements. An additional nine businesses would be displaced by both C and D.
Hernandez Auto Salvage is one of those nine. Brenda Hernandez, 22, has worked at the shop since she was 16 and grew up watching her family put their “blood, sweat and tears” into the business that has served the McKinney community for over 20 years. She can still picture her late uncles working in the shed or on cars.
“I grew up here, and I watched this place grow along with all the other businesses here,” said Hernandez, who worries that the family will not be able to afford another property of the same size if they have to relocate. “It’s just sad and disappointing that they’re just taking off a huge chunk. This is history here. It may not mean nothing to nobody else, but for us, it’s everything.”
TxDOT is still early in the process of planning and constructing U.S. 380, but the analysis and alignment decision is nearing the end, Schein said. The last public comment period will end March 21. TxDOT will consider the comments and conduct further analysis, if needed, Schein said.
“After the preferred alignment was announced earlier this year, there is room for refinements,” Schein said. “However, the preferred is the alignment that will most likely move forward.”
The alignment selection will be announced at the end of 2023. At the earliest, the project can be ready to be awarded for construction in 2027.
“We are fighting like hell to try and change their decision,” Smith said. “We don’t understand why they switched the plan. I will not be able to survive a freeway.”