For the second consecutive contest, Kendall McGruder set a career-high in scoring, this time with 29 points, to lead North Texas to a 75-59 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday afternoon in the Super Pit.
The Mean Green outscored the Owls 46-21 in the second half to earn their second C-USA victory and improve to 5-11 overall and 2-4 in conference play.
McGruder was on fire all night, going 12 for 18 from the floor and 4 for 7 from 3-point range to top her previous career-high of 17, which she set Wednesday night against Louisiana Tech. The sophomore out of Grand Prairie scored 19 points in the second half, going 8 for 12 from the floor.
UNT also got a 17-point performance off the bench from Quincy Noble as well as seven rebounds apiece from Tommisha Lampkin and Aniyah Johnson.
As a team, the Mean Green put together one of their best second halves of the season as they outrebounded the Owls 21-9, shot 56.7% from the floor and did not allow FAU to shoot a single free throw over the final two periods.
The two teams went back and forth early with neither squad leading by more than three points over the first six minutes.
With the score 20-16 early in the second quarter, FAU was the first to create separation with a quick 6-0 run that swelled the lead to 10 with 6:47 left in the half.
The Owls led by as many as 11 late in the second quarter before McGruder hit a jumper with six seconds left to make the score 38-29 in favor of FAU at the break.
The third quarter belonged to the Mean Green. Trailing 42-31, UNT took the lead for the first time since the early going with a 17-2 run capped off by a 3-pointer from McGruder, who scored seven of the 17 points.
UNT got a pair of free throws from Ereauna Hardaway to end the quarter with a 50-46 lead.
Leading 58-52 in the fourth, UNT put the game away with a 12-3 run that featured five points each from Aniyah Johnson and McGruder to put the lead at 70-55 with 3:14 left to play.
The Mean Green would hold on down the stretch to earn a 16-point victory, the largest of the season for UNT.
Defensively, UNT held FAU to just 29% from 3-point range and forced 15 turnovers. The Mean Green were also dynamic in transition with a 24-6 advantage in fast-break points.
“I’m just really proud of our team,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “We had some up-and-down moments in the first half, and I thought we responded really well after halftime, especially defensively. To hold them to 21 points in the second half and for us to score 46 … we just locked down.”
The Mean Green return to the court Monday when they take on FIU at 3:30 p.m. at the Super Pit.