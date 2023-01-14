For the second consecutive contest, Kendall McGruder set a career-high in scoring, this time with 29 points, to lead North Texas to a 75-59 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday afternoon in the Super Pit.

The Mean Green outscored the Owls 46-21 in the second half to earn their second C-USA victory and improve to 5-11 overall and 2-4 in conference play.

