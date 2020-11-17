WASHINGTON — Top Texas Republicans are pushing back on President Donald Trump’s decision to reduce in the coming weeks the number of American troops in Afghanistan, where the U.S. has been fighting for nearly two decades.
Austin Rep. Michael McCaul and Sen. John Cornyn panned the move, which would cut the U.S. presence in the war-torn country from 5,000 troops to 2,500, even before it was made official on Tuesday.
“A premature U.S. withdrawal would not only jeopardize the Afghan government’s ability to negotiate, but would endanger U.S. counterterrorism interests,” McCaul, who serves as the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said on Monday.
Cornyn, Texas’ senior senator, took to Twitter late Monday to say that “rapidly removing US forces from Afghanistan would only serve to weaken our allies & benefit our enemies.”
Then Clarendon Rep. Mac Thornberry, the top Republican on the House Armed Services, criticized the decision after the Pentagon formally announced it, saying on Tuesday that “these additional reductions of American troops from terrorist areas are a mistake.”
“Further reductions in Afghanistan will also undercut negotiations there,” said Thornberry, who’s retiring at the end of this term. “The Taliban has done nothing — met no condition — that would justify this cut.”
Those sentiments — shared by other top Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky — represented an unusual split from Trump by congressional Republicans, though the GOP has been a bit more willing to speak out on foreign affairs.
Most Republicans, for instance, have not acknowledged Democrat Joe Biden’s president-elect status as Trump continues to make baseless claims about a stolen election.
(While Cornyn has said Biden should be receiving presidential-level intelligence briefings, the Texan on Monday still would go only so far to tell reporters that he has “every confidence on Jan. 20 we’re going to inaugurate a president — and it will probably be Joe Biden.”)
Striking a nerve
The timing in Trump’s military move looms large.
The president, who’s long expressed a desire to end what he’s dubbed “endless foreign wars,” had his new acting Pentagon chief, Christopher Miller, announce that the troop withdrawal would happen by Jan. 15, meaning that the exit would conclude just a few days before Biden’s inauguration.
Such a rapid timeline would mark a significant foreign policy change, no matter the circumstances. But that’s doubly true now that Trump is a lame-duck president.
The president is also moving ahead with a troop draw-down in Iraq, reducing the presence in the Middle Eastern country to 2,500 from 3,000. He’s also looking at something similar for the 700 troops currently operating out of Somalia, according to the New York Times.
“Four years ago, President Trump ran on a promise to put a stop to America’s endless wars,” said Robert O’Brien, Trump’s national security adviser. “Today, President Trump is keeping that promise.”
Trump’s plans for Afghanistan seem to be what really hit a nerve with congressional Republicans.
“A rapid withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan now would hurt our allies and delight the people who wish us harm,” McConnell said on Monday, invoking the Vietnam War by saying “it would be reminiscent of the humiliating American departure from Saigon in 1975.”
The concern stems in part from the fact that a troop reduction there was supposed be contingent on the Taliban fulfilling certain commitments. But those peace talks have stalled.
“The U.S.-Taliban agreement is conditions-based for a reason — the Taliban cannot be permitted to not fulfill their commitments while we fulfill ours,” McCaul said, explaining that “it is essential that the ongoing peace process be given the best chance for success.”
Cornyn also said that “our troops in the Middle East are a force for good & their retreat will only diminish the success we have worked so hard to achieve.”
“As long as there are threats to Americans and American national security in the world, the U.S. must be vigilant, strong, and engaged in order to safeguard our people and fulfill our duty under the Constitution,” Thornberry said.