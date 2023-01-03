Doncic

Mavericks star Luka Doncic dunks during the Slovenia national team’s EuroBasket win over Lithuania on Thursday in Cologne, Germany.

 Courtesy photo

After a historic month, Mavericks star Luka Doncic was named the Western Conference Player of the Month for December on Tuesday.

Doncic appeared in 15 games last month, averaging 35.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists while shooting 52% from the floor and 42% from three. Dallas went 11-4 in games Doncic played in December ending the month on a six-game win streak.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you