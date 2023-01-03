After a historic month, Mavericks star Luka Doncic was named the Western Conference Player of the Month for December on Tuesday.
Doncic appeared in 15 games last month, averaging 35.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists while shooting 52% from the floor and 42% from three. Dallas went 11-4 in games Doncic played in December ending the month on a six-game win streak.
This is the third time in his career that Doncic has been named player of the month, with the other two instances occurring in Nov. 2019 and Feb. 2022. Dirk Nowitzki is the only other Maverick who has won the award multiple times. He was named player of the month six times during his 21 seasons in Dallas.
The distinguishment comes a day after Doncic was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for a second straight week.
Game Recap: Mavericks 111, Rockets 106
Luka Doncic recorded 39 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists for the Mavericks as they defeated the Rockets, 111-106. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Christian Wood each added 21 points for the Mavericks in the victory, while Kevin Porter Jr. tallied 25 points, six rebounds, and six assists for the Rockets in the losing effort. The Mavericks improve to 22-16 on the season, while the Rockets fall to 10-27.
Doncic scored 50 or more points in three of his final five games of the month. His most memorable effort came in a win over the Knicks last Tuesday when he scored a career-high 60 points to go along with 21 rebounds and 12 assists in an improbable comeback win. He became the first player in NBA history to record a 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double.
Doncic helped the Mavs erase a nine-point deficit in the final 27 seconds of regulation against New York. His game-tying basket off an intentionally-missed free throw sent the game to overtime. The Mavs were victorious.
Doncic also scored 50 points in a Dec. 23 win over Houston and 51 in a win over San Antonio on New Year’s Eve.