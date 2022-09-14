North Texas center Manase Mose protects quarterback Austin Aune during the Mean Green's loss to SMU earlier this season at Apogee Stadium. Mose became UNT's all-time leader in games started when he played in his 51st game last week in UNT's win over Texas Southern.
North Texas Hall of Fame offensive lineman Andy Brewster has been following the Mean Green ever since he completed his college career back in 2004.
The last few years he's taken particular interest in a player he shares a lot in common with. Manase Mose is a center, an elite player for the Mean Green and an all-conference honoree just like Brewster was.
Now they're the only two players in program history to start at least 50 games. Brewster held the UNT record for games started for more than a decade with 50 until last week when Mose started his 51st game in the Mean Green's win over Texas Southern.
Both Mose and Brewster were members of terrific UNT teams that either won conference titles or played in bowl games. The Mean Green are off to a 2-1 start and are hoping this will be another milestone season heading into a game at UNLV on Saturday.
Beating Texas Southern might not have been a good gauge of just how good UNT is, but its game at UNLV will be. The Rebels are another solid Group of Five team. Winning that game would say a lot about where UNT is as a program.