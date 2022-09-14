 Skip to main content
Iron men

Manase Mose shares traits with Andy Brewster and broke his UNT record for career starts last week

Manase Mose 1
North Texas center Manase Mose protects quarterback Austin Aune during the Mean Green's loss to SMU earlier this season at Apogee Stadium. Mose became UNT's all-time leader in games started when he played in his 51st game last week in UNT's win over Texas Southern.

 Al Key/DRC

Manase Mose stood at the podium late Saturday night and took a moment to reflect on all that has transpired since Sept. 1, 2018.

The North Texas senior offensive lineman has played center and guard, been battered and bruised and named one of the top players at his position in Conference USA — accomplishments that pale in comparison to the milestone he reached in the Mean Green’s win over Texas Southern.

Manase Mose 2

North Texas center Manase Mose sets up in pass protection during the Mean Green's win over Texas Southern last week at Apogee Stadium. Mose made his record 51st start against the Tigers. 
Andy Brewster 1
North Texas Hall of Fame center Andy Brewser was one of the key players on UNT's teams that won 26 straight Sun Belt Conference games beginning in 2001.
Manase Mose 3
North Texas offensive lineman Manase Mose stands on the sideline during a game against SMU in the 2019 season. 

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

