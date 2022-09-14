Manase Mose shares traits with Andy Brewster and broke his UNT record for career starts last week

Manase Mose stood at the podium late Saturday night and took a moment to reflect on all that has transpired since Sept. 1, 2018.
The North Texas senior offensive lineman has played center and guard, been battered and bruised and named one of the top players at his position in Conference USA — accomplishments that pale in comparison to the milestone he reached in the Mean Green’s win over Texas Southern.
Thousands of players have come through UNT’s program over the years. None have started as many games as Mose.
The Mean Green’s win over the Tigers on Saturday was No. 51, breaking the record set by Andy Brewster, another center and a member of the UNT Athletics Hall of Fame.
“It’s been a long time since 2018,” Mose said. “I’m the old head here now. It’s fascinating to know that it’s still the beginning of the season and that I’ll be breaking the record by a longshot.”
Mose was afforded the opportunity to surpass Brewster when the NCAA granted players an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He could have transferred to another school but quickly announced he would return to UNT for one final year.
The decision allowed him to enter the exclusive 50-start club with Brewster, a player with a similar background.
Both Mose and Brewster are Texas high school products and played in memorable eras in program history.
Brewster, a former Midland Lee standout, started every game for UNT from 2001-04. The Mean Green won the Sun Belt Conference title and played in the New Orleans Bowl in each of those seasons.
What made the run even more remarkable was UNT ran off 26 straight Sun Belt wins beginning in 2001. The streak didn't end until 2005, the year after Brewster graduated.
Mose redshirted his first season at UNT after arriving from Euless Trinity in 2017, moved into the starting lineup the next year, has never missed a start and played in three bowl games.
“I still love North Texas football and have kept up with Manase because he has been such a mainstay,” said Brewster, who is now the offensive line coach at Eastland High in West Texas. “I haven’t been able to get to games and see the guys, but I have read up on him. I’m excited for him. That says a lot about a person to start 51 times.
“I’m super proud that it’s another center who went for 51. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
The secret to longevity
Mose and Brewster both pointed to the training room as the secret to their longevity.
That and a little luck.
“A lot of it is getting treatment to make sure all your nicks and bruises are good to go for gameday,” Mose said. “It’s also important to stay in a good mental space and be ready to go for the team.”
Mose is a prototypical offensive lineman at 6-foot-1 and 292 pounds. His older brother, Sosaia Mose, was also an offensive lineman at UNT.
Brewster was a different type of player. He was a standout lineman Midland Lee but weighed only 230 pounds.
Former UNT coach Darrell Dickey gave Brewster a scholarship and an opportunity when others wouldn’t. Capitalizing wasn’t easy.
Brewster spent time in a hot tub before practice to loosen his muscles, sat in a cold tub for 10 minutes after practice to recover and consumed 8,000 to 10,000 calories a day while struggling to keep his weight up.
“I spent more time in the training room than on the practice field or in the film room each week, especially the last half of the season,” Brewster said.
“There were a lot of weeks they put me together by Saturday, and I barely limped along.”
If it wasn’t for 9-11, Brewster’s streak might never have reached 50 games.
Brewster suffered a hairline fracture in his leg in a season-opening loss to TCU on Sept. 1, 2001. He started the next week at Oklahoma but left the game after the first series.
Brewster isn’t sure if he would have made it back the next week. The extra time off due to 9-11 helped him recover in time for a game against Texas Tech.
That determination is what helped Brewster earn All-Sun Belt honors twice. He was also a member of UNT’s All-Century Football Team selected in 2013.
“I took a lot of pride in going out there every week,” Brewster said. “Manase and I are probably a lot alike. Starting was a big goal of mine. I took a lot of pride in it.”
A coach on the field
Mose has become a leader on the field for UNT, just like Brewster was in his time with the Mean Green.
“Manase’s another coach on the field,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “He makes all our calls and is invaluable with his experience and the way he works. That’s huge, especially at that position.”
Mose was named to the C-USA All-Freshman Team in 2018, was an honorable mention all-league selection in 2018 and 2020 and was a second-team all-conference pick last year. Littrell and the rest of UNT’s coaching staff named Mose and senior linebacker KD Davis the team’s captains for the 2022 season.
Quarterback Austin Aune has played behind Mose on and off for the last three seasons and has come to appreciate Mose and the way he leads UNT’s offensive line.
Aune hasn’t been sacked through three games this season, when UNT has given up just one sack overall.
“It’s awesome to play behind Manase. I can say I’m the oldest, but in terms of football he’s the oldest guy,” said Aune, who played six years of minor league baseball and is 29. “His nickname is ‘Boss’ for a reason. We lean on him.
“It’s an honor to play behind him because he’s a special player, a great worker and a great teammate.”
Running back Oscar Adaway III has also benefitted from playing with Mose, and with his older brother.
“Manase and Sosia are like brothers to me,” Adaway said. “They took me under their wing when I first got here and taught me a little Tongan. Those are my guys.”
Mose has been there for players like Adaway like few others in UNT program history. Brewster is one of those rare players and one of the greats to play for the Mean Green.
He’s passing along his knowledge to the next generation of linemen now and couldn’t be happier.
“I’m not very big now,” Brewster said. “I’m about 195 to 200, but my heart is with the fat boys. That’s where I’m happiest. They have the best personalities.”
Breaking the record of a UNT great like Brewster is a milestone Mose cherishes.
“It means a lot to me and is something I will remember,” Mose said. “Holding a record like that will help me to be remembered.
“I feel blessed. Fifty-one is a lot of games.”