North Texas has seven Polynesian players, several of whom are making an impact this season. The group includes, top row from left, running back Ikaika Ragsdale, tight end Xzavior Kautai, offensive lineman Manase Mose, defensive lineman Fatafehi Vailea, defenisve end Sifa Leota, front row from left, defensive lineman Will Latu and linebacker Sele Selefuti.
Manase Mose has built an impressive legacy at North Texas over the course of six seasons.
The Mean Green's center has started more games than any player in UNT history at 58, including a planned start in UNT's game Saturday at UAB. He's received some form of postseason recognition from Conference USA in three seasons.
What might be nearly as significant is the role he's played in mentoring the Mean Green's contingent of Polynesian players. Mose is one of seven on UNT's roster.
We look at all the former Euless Trinity standout has done for the tight-knit group today in a story that is availableexclusively to our Mean Green Spotlight newsletter subscribers.
And in other news from UNT athletics this week ...
>> UNT hit a key milestone over the weekend when the Mean Green hammered Florida International 52-14 to become bowl eligible for the sixth time in seven seasons under Seth Littrell. Austin Aune posted one of the best performances in program history when he threw for 414 yards and five touchdowns in the win.
>> UNT honored Abner Haynes and Leon King before the game when the school dedicated Unity Plaza. The venue honors the former UNT greats for becoming the first Black players to integrate a program at a four-year Texas college in 1956.