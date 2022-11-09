Polynesian UNT players 1

North Texas has seven Polynesian players, several of whom are making an impact this season. The group includes, top row from left, running back Ikaika Ragsdale, tight end Xzavior Kautai, offensive lineman Manase Mose, defensive lineman Fatafehi Vailea, defenisve end Sifa Leota, front row from left, defensive lineman Will Latu and linebacker Sele Selefuti.

 Zach Del Bello/UNT athletics

Manase Mose has built an impressive legacy at North Texas over the course of six seasons.

The Mean Green's center has started more games than any player in UNT history at 58, including a planned start in UNT's game Saturday at UAB. He's received some form of postseason recognition from Conference USA in three seasons. 

