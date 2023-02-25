Authorities arrested a man Saturday who has been wanted on charges of murder and aggravated sexual assault for several months, Dallas police say.
A U.S. Marshals Service task force took Keldrick Hines into custody in the 15000 block of Addison Road, near Belt Line Road in Addison. Police previously said Hines was wanted in an additional case but did not specify what the case involved.
Hines, 30, did not appear in jail records Saturday afternoon, and it was unclear whether he had an attorney.
He is one of two suspects in a northwest Dallas slaying that allegedly happened during a dispute over a stolen phone. The other suspect, 30-year-old Tedarrian Lockett, was jailed on a murder charge Nov. 17.
Officers were called about 5:45 a.m. Oct. 2 to the 11100 block of Ables Lane, near Walnut Hill Lane and Interstate 35E, where they found 21-year-old Miguel Guzman with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. He died from his injuries a week later.
Police wrote in an arrest-warrant affidavit that Guzman and two other people tracked the stolen phone to a white Cadillac and that Guzman was shot while the phone’s owner was confronting the car’s driver.
The phone was later recovered from Lockett’s residence, and he told police he stole the phone while working security at a nightclub but denied involvement in the shooting, according to the affidavit.
Lockett remained at the Dallas County jail Saturday with bail set at $150,000. His attorney has said that Lockett “is adamant that he is not guilty.”
Police said the sexual assault case in which Hines is accused occurred in September but have not released any additional details.