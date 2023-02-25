Authorities arrested a man Saturday who has been wanted on charges of murder and aggravated sexual assault for several months, Dallas police say.

A U.S. Marshals Service task force took Keldrick Hines into custody in the 15000 block of Addison Road, near Belt Line Road in Addison. Police previously said Hines was wanted in an additional case but did not specify what the case involved.

