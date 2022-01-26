North Texas coach Jalie Mitchell, right, learned the fundamentals of basketball while playing for Duncanville. She recruited Madison Townley from her alma mater and has seen her go on to become UNT's all-time leader in rebounds.
North Texas women's basketball coach Jalie Mitchell saw something special in Madison Townley years ago.
Townley was tenacious on the floor and did all the little things right from playing tough defense to drawing charges.
The fact Townley played for Duncanville also piqued Mitchell's interest. Mitchell played for the Pantherettes, went on to become the greatest player in UNT history and the eventually took over as the Mean Green's coach.
Mitchell signed Townley and couldn't be happier with the results. Townley quickly developed into a key contributor for UNT and secured a place in program history when she became the Mean Green's all-time leader in rebounds last week.
Townley pulled down rebound No. 762 to claim the record in a loss to Old Dominion.
Townley has been vital to UNT's growth as a program not only because of her production but also because of her leadership. UNT (7-8) will lean on her as it looks to turn its season around after losing three straight games when it hosts Southern Miss on Thursday.
The Mean Green men will also play Southern Miss on Thursday when they travel to Hattiesburg for the opener of a two-game road trip. UNT is 13-4 on the season and 6-1 in Conference USA play. The Mean Green beat Old Dominion their last game despite losing leading scorer Tylor Perry after he was knocked to the floor and shaken up.
Perry played just 12 minutes against the Monarchs. The good news is he has started to feel better over the last few days and might be available for the Mean Green's game at Southern Miss.
There is still a long way to go before the season kicks off but getting Aune back would give UNT more options at quarterback to go along with a couple of talented transfers in JD Head and Stone Earle. That's good news for UNT any way one looks at it.