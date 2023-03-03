As a line of powerful thunderstorms rolled through Little Elm on Thursday, the roof of the La Azteca grocery store on West Eldorado Parkway peeled off and landed on a half-dozen vehicles parked outside.
Severe thunderstorms and heavy winds swept through North Texas on Thursday, ripping roofs off homes and toppling power lines.
But the powerful system produced no confirmed tornadoes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
So far, the only confirmed tornado hit Pickton, roughly 90 miles northeast of Dallas in Hopkins County, the National Weather Service said Friday morning.
Nearly 20 homes were damaged, according to news reports, and no injuries were reported. A crew with the National Weather Service headed there Friday to inspect damage.
In North Texas, straight-line wind gusts reached 70 to 80 mph, equivalent to a moderate tornado. Straight-line wind is essentially wind that blows outward, while in a tornado, wind swirls in creating rotation.
“We got pretty lucky,” said Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “This could have been worse.”
Still, wind might have produced some brief tornado-like rotation in some places, Sanchez added.
Weatherford police said on Facebook that a tornado touched down Thursday afternoon, but the weather service has not confirmed that twister.
Rotation was also observed in the southern part of Dallas County, where a warning had been issued, and near Justin, a city about 40 miles northwest of Dallas.
The weather service designated parts of North Texas under risk level 4 out of 5 Thursday as it predicted wind gusts could reach up to 75 mph.