It's been nearly a month since Texas high school basketball teams cut nets and hoisted their respective state championship trophies at the Alamodome.

District, region and state honors have been doled out. 

Now it's time for an annual Denton Record-Chronicle tradition − the DRC All-Area boys and girls teams.

Braswell senior and LSU recruit Alisa Williams (above) headlines the All-DRC girls team, which will be released Saturday, April 2.

Guyer senior and UNLV recruit KyeRon Lindsay (above) heads the boys All-DRC boys team, released Saturday, April 9.

Each All-Area team features 15 selections plus an MVP. Stay tuned and find out who made the cut.

