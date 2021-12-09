Can the arm of Jackson Arnold and a defense that’s forced 13 postseason turnovers get Guyer back to the Class 6A Division II title game?
We’ll find out Saturday night when the Wildcats (13-1) face run-heavy Tomball (11-3) at McLane Stadium in Waco, the Denton school’s third straight semifinal appearance.
Before you read today's game preview and Saturday’s print edition feature on Dartmouth-bound receiver Grayson O’Bara, take a trip down memory lane when Guyer triumphed in the state semifinals.
2019
Behind a bruising offensive line, Guyer handled Houston Westfield 35-17 in Sheldon to advance to its first 6A Division II state title game. Wildcats running back and current UTSA Roadrunner Kaedrick Cobbs was busy, carrying the football 35 times for 212 yards, boosting an offense that outmuscled one of state’s best defenses. Guyer went on to fall 24-0 to Austin Westlake in the championship round after Wildcats quarterback and Texas A&M recruit quarterback Eli Stowers suffered a knee injury.
2013
Jerrod Heard’s 1-yard touchdown run with 55 seconds remaining helped Guyer down Highland Park 22-16 at Eagle Stadium in Allen. Heard, a dual-threat quarterback who would go on to play at Texas, rushed for 153 yards and two fourth-quarter scores to spark the rally. Guyer, which was held scoreless in the first half, saw Highland Park take 16-14 lead with 2:18 left before Heard marched the Wildcats down the field and into the 4A Division I state championship game. The Wildcats would go on to beat San Antonio Brennan 31-14 to capture back-to-back titles.
2012
The Wildcats held off John Tyler 57-53 in a wild semifinal at Midlothian. Richard Whitaker’s go-ahead touchdown run with 1:14 left was the final score in a fourth quarter that featured a combined 63 points. Heard was brilliant (318 rushing yards, four touchdowns), leading a Guyer rushing attack that totaled 601 yards. Tyler was led by its future University of Houston star quarterback and current NFL figure Greg Ward, who passed for 551 yards and rushed for 109. Guyer went on to dispatch Georgetown 48-37 to win its first state title.
2010
Guyer overcame five turnovers, a scoreless first half and a 17-point deficit before clipping Longview 28-27 at SMU, avenging its 2008 and 2009 semifinal losses to the Lobos. Late heroics boosted the Wildcats, who blocked a punt with 15 seconds remaining to set up future Oklahoma State quarterback J.W. Walsh’s game-winning touchdown pass to Quint Gardener. Guyer went on to fall 24-21 to Cibolo Steele in its first state championship game appearance.